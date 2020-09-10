The ActionAid Ghana (AAG), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) working to promote the rights and interest of women and children in rural communities, has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to six Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the Bono Region.

The beneficiary institutions were the Sunyani SHS and Twene Amanfo Senior High/Technical School in Sunyani, the Sacred Heart SHS and Odumaseman SHS at Nsoatre and Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Other beneficiary schools are Nkuranman SHS and Nsawkaw State College at Seikwa and Nsawkaw in the Tain District.

of the schools received two hand washing tanks and a stand, eight bundles of tissue paper, a quantity of Dettol in packs and four gallons of liquid soap to augment efforts against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the beneficiary schools.

Presenting the items, Mr Binado K. Tontie, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions Manager of the AAG, said the donation formed part of the NGO’s contributions towards the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

was meant to prevent any outbreak of the pandemic in the schools as the second-year students prepare to resume in October this year to continue their studies, Mr Tontie added.

He said the AAG would again present some relief personal packages to about 320 female students in two communities in the Sunyani Municipality and Tain District under the NGO’s youth females’ one year programme which commenced in September 2019 with funding from the United Kingdom.

Mr Tontie explained that the programme was designed to build and enhance the leadership capacities of females to take up positions in their communities after school.

He said the programme also included assistance to persons with disabilities to acquire skills training and be provided with start-up kits and equipment to earn a living.

Mr Michael Nsiah-Agyapong, the Headmaster of Sunyani SHS, on behalf of the beneficiary SHSs expressed appreciation to the AAG for the support.