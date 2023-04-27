ActionAid Equips DoVVSU Personnel on Sexual and Gender-based Violence

As part of efforts to help address sexual and gender-based violence in the country; ActionAid has taken another judicious step by organizing a two-day Capacity Strengthening workshop for Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, (DoVVSU) Desk Officers in Anyaa and Odorkor Sowutuom Divisions.

The training was aimed at addressing gaps in handling Sexual and Gender Base Violence cases as well as equipping them to work efficiently.

Over the years, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence which manifests itself in different forms including rape, intimidation, domestic violence, physical assault, and sexual assault among others, has had devastating effects on individuals, families, and nations at large.

It is in this regard, ActionAid Ghana took this judicious move by organising Capacity Strengthening Workshop to equip the participants with the requisite knowledge on handling sexual and gender-based violence cases in the favour of the victims to ensure the perpetrators are being punished.

The Programme Officer of ActionAid Ghana Jamil Tanimu speaking at the training said their ultimate aim is to have a legally friendly environment where laws will support institutions to work effectively.

This legally friendly environment will enable them to work effectively to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls in order to accelerate the country’s development.

Mr. Jamil Tanimu cited cultural norms and beliefs as some of the push factors encouraging gender-based violence.

For instance, violence towards women is accepted or even required in some societies in order to uphold social order.

However, he reaffirmed ActionAid Ghana’s commitment to working closely with all sundry to help eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls in the country.

The Senior Social Development Officer, Ga Central Municipal Assembly Cynthia Appiah, also applauded ActionAid Ghana for organising such a Capacity Strengthening Workshop; stressing that it will go a long way to help improve their working relationship with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, (DOVVSU) Desk Officers. According to her, such cohesiveness would aid in providing a swift response to abuse victims.

She, therefore, seized the opportunity to advise parents/ guidance to take good care of their wards, especially the girl-child; by paying heed to their concerns in order to protect them from falling into the hands of the perpetrators.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr. Kofi Atimbire Odorkor took the 50 selected personnel through how to build a Good Case for Prosecution, Handling, and Gathering Evidence; encouraged them to endeavour to read the DV Act constantly and apply it when managing cases.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh