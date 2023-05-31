ActionAid Ghana distributes start-up tools to women

ActionAid Ghana, under the Combating Modern Slavery in Ghana project, has distributed livelihood start-up tools to 381 female-headed households across the country.

The gesture was for the beneficiaries to overcome their vulnerability of being recruited into modern slavery practices and drive their businesses, improve their economic power and meet the basic needs of their dependents.

The items, valued at GH₵1,994,306, were distributed to beneficiaries from 12 districts across Ghana, who were earlier trained on income generating ventures.

The non-government organisation says it believes that households that have alternative livelihoods could be empowered to live a dignified life and resist indecent work, violence, exploitation, harassment and abuse within the workplace.

The districts include Sissala East, Wa East, Lawra, East Gonja, Kpandai, Jaman North and South.

The rest are Nanumba South, Tain, Kadjebi, Jasikan and Nkwanta South.

The items presented includes; Ovens, Graters, Hydraulic Pressers, Cooking stoves, Caustic Soda, Soap making machines, beehives among others.

Norwegian Agency for Development Co-operation (Norad) provided the funds for the procurement of the equipment.

Mr. Justin Bayor, Head of Programmes, Campaign and Innovations, ActionAid Ghana disclosed these at presentation of the equipment to 28 beneficiaries at Jasikan in the Oti Region.

He said the Combating Modern Slavery project since its inception in 2021 built capacities of state institutions to implement measures to prevent, identify and protect vulnerable groups and victims of modern slavery.

The Head of Programmes, Campaign and Innovation said the NGO have worked with businesses to implement anti-modern slavery measures to prevent, identify and tackle the use of human trafficking and forced labour, including the worst forms of child labour, in their own operations and supply chains.

Mr. Bayor said they have also supported vulnerable individuals and groups by building their capacities to resist and seek redress on their recruitment into modern slavery.

He said International Labour Organisation estimates that 27.6 million people are trapped in force and that out of the number, women, girls and children constitute 11.8 and 3.3 million.

He said modern slavery is quite common in Ghana, manifesting itself in the form of exploitation of children and women labour, especially within the agriculture sector.

The Head of Programmes, Campaign and Innovation disclosed that the NGO through its community structures such as the Anti-Modern Slavery Committee and in partnership with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service rescued 45 victims of trafficking.

Mr. Bayor said ActionAid is working to see a just, fair and sustainable world in which everyone enjoys the right to life of dignity, and freedom from violence all forms of oppression and that it would continue to support people, especially the vulnerable to live their full potentials.

He also admonished the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purposes, not for decoration or for sale.

Mr. Oheneba Apau Dankwa, the Jasikan Municipal Co-ordinating Director, on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs. Elizabeth Kessiwaa Anim-Adjanor, thanked the NGO for the support given to women since 2021 it started operation in the municipality.

He asked the beneficiaries to put the items to effective use, keep records on proceeds as the Assembly would be monitoring their activities.

Ms Esther Dzotefe, a beneficiary, on behalf of colleagues, commended ActionAid for the items and pledged to use them for their intended purpose.