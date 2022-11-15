ActionAid Ghana Outdoors Children’s Parliament in Ga South Municipal Assembly

ActionAid Ghana (AAG) has taken another judicious move by launching the Children’s Parliament in the Ga South Municipal Assembly to help promote the rights of children to equitable access to good-quality, child-friendly public education.

The aim of the children’s parliament is to provide young people with a platform to enable them to voice their views, boost their self-confidence and self-esteem, and call for transparency and accountability in the district.

The Programme Officer of ActionAid Ghana Jamil Tanimu speaking at the launching ceremony, explained that the initiative also seeks to enhance genuine dialogue, debate, and public advocacy by children, promote the agency of young people, Civic Engagement, and impart democratic skills.

Adding that, the United Nations Conventions on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) had charged nations to focus on the participation and communication rights of Children which was the need for children to be “seen and heard”.

We believe this platform will create a safe space for these children to disclose the challenges bedeviling them and also proffer solutions to them.

The Head of Supervision and Monitoring, Ga South Municipal Education Directorate, Madam Faustina N. Forson applauded ActionAid for coming out with such a laudable initiative; adding that the programme would go a long way to mould the younger generations to become better citizens.

The Parliament was expected to be the mouthpiece of the children in the Municipality to bring forth and advocate the welfare of children within the enclave and beyond. Stressing that, it will also enable the children to fully understand the procedures of the Parliament.

It also will enable them to execute their duties efficiently when they assume leadership positions in the future.

Adding that the children’s parliament would be a site for exploring multiple communication functions, directions, results, and challenges for children in basic schools.

Emphasizing that the country needed better future leaders and that programs like the Children’s Parliament were one way to provide such forerunners.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh