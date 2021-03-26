ActionAid Ghana is advocating for government to ratify the International Labour Organisation’s Convention 190 (ILO C190) to ensure safer work environment for all especially women.

When a country ratifies a Convention, the government formally makes a commitment to implement all the obligations provided in the Convention, and to report periodically to the ILO on measures taken in implementing the Convention.

To press home the need, the Upper West Regional Programme Office of ActionAid together with Activista youth group, embarked on an event dubbed: “Street Stand Point” on the principal streets of Wa with the aim of creating public awareness on the ILO C190 and why government should ratify it.

Participants of the “Street Stand Point” event were dressed in black T-Shirts with the inscription “Ratify ILO C190” and “Zero violence at work place” boldly embossed on the front and back views respectively to communicate the message.

Additionally, they carried placards with messages such as “Create safe environment for workers especially women”; “Employers, develop sexual harassment policies”; “Informal workers deserve better at work place”; “Violence Kills, stop the act now”; “My body, my right”; “Stop violence, empower women and vulnerable men” and “Stop sex for grades” among others.

Furthermore, they distributed flyers to the general public with information on Convention No. 189 which talks about descent work for domestic workers and ILO Convention No. 183 which also talks about maternity protection and the recommendations for both.

A radio discussion followed the “Street Stand Point” event to further reach the masses with the information in order to increase public awareness on the campaign.

Addressing the participants at the start of the event, Madam Abiba Nibaradun, the Upper West Region Programme Officer for ActionAid Ghana, noted that they wanted to have a work place that young men and women could walk in freely and get hired based on their abilities and qualifications and not based on any unacceptable considerations.

She said increasing maternity leave would not only lead to adequate care for their babies but also reduce the stress of mothers giving them the peace of mind to even become more productive.

Madam Abiba pointed out that the campaign apart from seeking to get government to ratify the ILO C190 was also to have employers to put in place some work place policies to check sexual harassment and violence at the work place.

Ms. Suraya Nasir, a Participant noted that sexual harassment at work place was real and called on government to ratify the ILO C190 to help address the canker.

She advised young ladies to be careful with people who came promising them jobs after their service, adding that, it was one of the tricks unscrupulous men adopted to take advantage of unsuspecting young ladies.

Ms. Lubabatu Abubakari, a Beautician Apprentice, noted that ending sexual harassment at the work place would bring a lot of joy to apprentice and their bosses as it sometimes caused some apprentice to abandon their training to save themselves from the pressure.

Ms. Ramatu Mohammed noted that sexual harassment affected performance both in school and at work places and should be eradicated, adding that people should feel free to voice out if they felt sexually harassed by anyone instead of remaining silent.