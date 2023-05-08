ActionAid Ghana supports women groups with start-up equipment

ActionAid Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has presented start-up equipment worth GHc187,996 to women groups in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region to maximise their business output and enhance employment opportunities.

The 40-women were beneficiaries of ActionAid Ghana and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation partnership project, dubbed: “Combating Modern Slavery Project”.

They were drawn from 10 communities; Bakotido, Bawu, Bafaba, Kito, Kulkpi, Naamu, Mawupei, Nkwanta, Upando and Nakpayili.

The start-up equipment includes graters, hydraulic pressers, cooking stoves, caustic soda, ovens, bread flour, tables, sterilizers, hand gloves and napkins.

Four women each from the 10 communities benefited from the initiative.

Mr Samuel Sabuli, the Project Manager at ActionAid Ghana, at a ceremony at Salaga to present the equipment to the beneficiaries, said the women had undergone the alternative livelihood training and ready to increase their income levels by starting their own businesses.

“This initiative is an expression of our commitment to building a society that supports people, especially the vulnerable, to live to their full potential,” he said.

The project, since its inception in 2021, had built the capacities of state institutions to implement measures to prevent, identify and protect vulnerable groups and victims of modern slavery, he said.

“We have worked with businesses to implement anti-modern slavery measures to prevent, identify and tackle the use of human trafficking and forced labour, including the worst forms of child labour in their own operations and supply chains.”

Mr Sabuli said ActionAid Ghana, in August 2022, under the project, commissioned the Ghana Enterprises Agency to train some 381 female-headed households across 12 districts in the country, including the East Gonja Municipality, to overcome their vulnerability of being recruited into modern slavery practices.

They were trained in detergent production, animal rearing, catering, bee keeping, mushroom farming, baking, soap making, pomade production, vegetable farming and tiling.

“We are here to present this equipment to the women, who have undergone the alternative livelihood training and are ready to increase their income levels by starting their own businesses,” Mr Sabuli said.

Mr Richard Broni, East Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, whose speech was read on his behalf, lauded ActionAid Ghana for the various interventions in the country to improve livelihoods.

Mr Peter Claver Anyeembey, the East Gonja Municipal Director, Department of Agriculture, advised beneficiaries to take advantage of the initiative to help minimise poverty and inequality in the communities.

Mr Yunus Abdul-Kudus, the Head of Business Advisory Centre, East Gonja Municipal Assembly, urged the beneficiaries not to hesitate to seek guidance and coaching to improve their operations.

The beneficiaries commended ActionAid Ghana and partners for the support and pledged to put the equipment to good use.