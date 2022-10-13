ActionAid moves to address the impact of teenage pregnancy on girls’ education

ActionAid Ghana commemorated the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl Child with the aim of addressing the impact of teenage pregnancy on girls’ education in the country.

According to ActionAid Ghana, the number of teenagers who became pregnant during the COVID-19 era is even higher than the number of people who were tested for the disease.

The Programme Officer of ActionAid Ghana Jamil Tanimu who made this at the ceremony which was held at Bortianor a suburb of Accra underscored the need for ensuring that these teenage mothers return to school.

Stressing that, teenage mothers should not consider “childbirth as a barrier to schooling” but aspire to attain higher heights.

How also advised students not to mock these teenage mothers when they returned to school, but rather to support and inspire them to catch up with them academically.

However, he lauded the government and the Ghana Education Service for rekindling the re-entry policy which aims at stemming the tide of school drop-outs in girls by granting teenage mothers the opportunity to return to the classroom after delivery to continue with their education without any shame or embarrassment.

The Public Relations Officer for Ghana Education Service in the Ga south municipal Assembly, Florence Antwi Boasiako elaborating on the re-entry policy, said the re-entry policy was developed to prevent pregnancy among schoolgirls and ensure that schoolgirls who get pregnant are given the opportunity to continue their education during pregnancy and after childbirth.

She appealed to parents to support their adolescent girls after delivering; stressing that already the policy is yielding results.

According to her, the policy is not designed to encourage promiscuity, as some have assumed; rather, it is intended to promote girl child education.

She also advised the beneficiaries to learn hard to justify the investment the donors and their parents were making for their growth and development.

The Assembly Member for the Bortianor Electoral Area, Mr. Dan Bright Abayateye also advised the students to avoid early sexual relations and channel their energies to their education so they can break the cycle of poverty in the various families and achieve their potential.

Adding that, they should refrain from accepting freebies from men because some of these gifts may entice them to become victims of sexual abuse, harassment, and social vices.

The pupils made the ceremony memorable by entertaining the audience with a variety of cultural dances, poetry reading, and drama which shed more light on the re-entry policy to enable parents to understand its relevance.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh