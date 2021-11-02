Actively involve boys in fight against teen Pregnancy – PPAG

The Plan Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) has called for a concerted efforts to include boys in the fight against teen pregnancy in the country.

Mr Emmanuel Akoto, a Representative of the Association, said the focus on boys would significantly help in eradicating the phenomenon, adding that “activities leading to pregnancy involves both sexes”.

Mr Akoto made the call at the launch of the 2021 African Youth Day on the theme; “Safeguarding the teenage girl, a clarion call to action” in Cape Coast.

He said boys must be educated and sensitized on the need to desist from early and unprotected sexual intercourse with the young girls to curtail the rising canker.

Both peers would be aware and informed of the consequences and effects of teenage pregnancy to help reduce the national canker, Mr Akoto noted.

The PPAG Rep said efforts over the years to reduce the menace had not registered the desired result, hence the need to involve all stakeholders to ensure the future of the teen girl was secured and protected.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, expressed concern on the rise in teen pregnancies and called for drastic measures to reduce it in the country.

The Omahen urged to government to admit resources and allocate funds to support the development of the girl child in various institutions to help promote their education as a way of safeguarding their future.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, stated that the youth globally were faced with many challenges and therefore needed strategic policies and programs to find pragmatic solutions to address them.

She said the youth were the greatest assets of every country and much attention should be allocated to youth activities to guide them.

Mrs Assan called on all stakeholders to bring their expertise together to solve the teething challenges facing them in order to contribute their quota to the socioeconomic development of the country and beyond.

The Minister urged all to get involved in educating the youth to have greater dreams, which would prepare them to take leadership roles.

“Take your studies seriously because you do not have any option than to study and become better people in the future,” She admonished the youth.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), said the program was geared towards ending all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls.

It was as well, to assist them to take positive steps to realize the economic, social and political advancement of women.

He implored religious and traditional leaders, development partners, opinion leaders, young people, and all other stakeholders to engage themselves in the campaign to decisively tackle teen pregnancy in the country.