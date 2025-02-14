Activist Demands IGP Dampare’s Ouster as Government Signals Potential Security Shake-Up

Ghanaian youth activist Oliver Barker Vormawor has reignited public debate over the tenure of Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, declaring the police chief’s removal “non-negotiable” in a fiery social media post.

His call, however, lacks specific grievances against Dampare, instead framing the demand as part of a broader push for systemic change under President John Mahama’s new administration.

The controversy comes amid mixed signals from government officials about the fate of security sector leaders. During his parliamentary vetting on Thursday, Interior Minister-designate Muntaka Mubarak cautiously sidestepped direct questions about Dampare’s future, emphasizing that personnel decisions rest solely with the president. “I can only make recommendations; the power to appoint or dismiss lies with His Excellency,” Mubarak stated, praising current security efforts while hinting at potential evaluations.

The ambiguity reflects a delicate balancing act for the government. While President Mahama’s administration has not publicly targeted Dampare, government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu underscored that no wrongdoing by the IGP is required to justify a leadership change. “Heads of security agencies routinely transition with new governments,” Kwakye Ofosu told Channel 1 TV, framing such moves as standard practice to align with presidential priorities.

Barker Vormawor’s blunt demand, though unsupported by concrete allegations, taps into simmering tensions over police conduct and reform. Dampare, appointed in 2021, has faced both praise and criticism for his tenure, with supporters lauding his anti-corruption drives and critics accusing him of politicizing the service. His potential dismissal would follow a regional trend of security reshuffles post-elections, yet it risks backlash from those viewing him as a stabilizing figure.

Analysts note the activist’s push aligns with broader youth-led movements demanding accountability in governance. However, the lack of specific charges against Dampare raises questions about the motive. “Is this about performance, politics, or populism?” asked security expert Dr. Emmanuel Asante-Krobea. “Without transparency, such calls risk undermining institutional stability.”

For now, the ball lies in President Mahama’s court. As Ghana navigates economic headwinds and security challenges, the decision on Dampare will signal whether the administration prioritizes continuity or clean-slate reforms—and how deeply activist pressure sways its calculus.