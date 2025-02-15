Activist Demands Probe into Last-Minute Government Recruitments

Youth activist Oliver Barker Vormawor has called for a thorough investigation into the controversial last-minute recruitments that occurred after the December 7 elections, arguing that simply dismissing those hired is not enough.

Speaking out against what he describes as a systemic issue, Vormawor emphasized the need to uncover how thousands of Ghanaian youth were recruited en masse during the transition period, often under questionable circumstances.

“Many of those affected are not political loyalists or party foot soldiers,” Vormawor stated. “A significant number are ordinary Ghanaians who were desperate for employment and fell victim to exploitation by public servants and elected officials. These individuals were often forced to pay exorbitant sums of money to secure jobs, only to now face dismissal. This is a deeper issue that demands a national conversation and accountability.”

Vormawor’s call for action highlights the human cost of what he describes as a recurring pattern in Ghana’s political landscape. He expressed particular concern for young people caught in the crossfire, many of whom invested their limited resources in hopes of securing stable employment. “It’s heartbreaking to see young Ghanaians exploited in this way,” he said. “They are not the problem—they are victims of a corrupt system that preys on their desperation.”

The activist urged the government to go beyond revoking appointments and instead use the situation as an opportunity to root out corruption. He suggested that those dismissed could serve as whistleblowers to expose the networks of public officials and middlemen who profit from these recruitment schemes. “We can turn this into a moment of accountability,” Vormawor said. “By empowering those affected to speak out, we can uncover the truth and hold those responsible to account.”

Vormawor also questioned the timing of the mass recruitments, which occurred just months before the election. “It’s not normal for thousands of people to be hired in such a short period, especially during an election cycle,” he noted. “This raises serious red flags about the motives behind these actions. Public servants and elected officials who use recruitment as a means to enrich themselves must be identified and dealt with according to the law.”

His remarks have reignited debates about transparency and accountability in Ghana’s public sector. Critics have long accused successive governments of using last-minute appointments as a tool for political patronage, leaving qualified job seekers at the mercy of corrupt officials. Vormawor’s call for a comprehensive investigation resonates with many Ghanaians who are tired of seeing vulnerable citizens bear the brunt of systemic corruption.

As the government grapples with the fallout from these recruitments, Vormawor’s plea serves as a reminder of the urgent need for reform. For many, the issue is not just about jobs—it’s about restoring trust in a system that too often prioritizes profit over people. Whether his call for accountability will be heeded remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the human cost of these practices can no longer be ignored.