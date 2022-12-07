Activista-Ghana begins 16 Days of Activism against violence

The Northern Regional Chapter of Activista-Ghana, a youth advocacy organisation, has begun a 16-Day Activism with traditional authorities to solicit their support towards the fight against gender-based violence.

The campaign is being held in various districts in the Northern Region with series of community engagements with traditional authorities on ending violence against women and girls.

It is supported by ActionAid Ghana, and the theme: “UNITE! Activism to end Violence Against Women and Girls”.

The 16 Days Activism Against Gender Based Violence is an International Campaign to challenge violence against women and girls, which runs every year from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day.

It was initiated in 1991 by the first Women’s Global Leadership Institute, held by the Centre for Women’s Global Leadership (CWGL) at Rutgers University.

Since its inception, over 6,000 organisations from approximately 187 countries have participated in the campaign.

Mr Issahaku Abdul – Latif, Northern Regional Coordinator of Activista – Ghana, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said the organisation recognised the contributions of traditional authorities in mitigating violence against women and girls, hence the engagement.

He said the fight to address violence against women and girls, required the collective support of various stakeholders and called on government to enforce policies and programmes that would safeguard the rights of women and girls.