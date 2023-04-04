Activista Ghana holds climate justice campaign at Wayamba

Residents of Wayamba in the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region have been advised to prioritise tree planting to minimise the impact on climate change and improve on their livelihoods.

Mr Issahaku Abdul-Latif, Northern Regional Coordinator of Activista Ghana who gave the advice at a climate justice campaign has been held at Wayamba to sensitise residents on the effects of climate change called for by-laws to protect vegetations.

The sensitisation programme was organised by Activista Ghana, a youth-led organisation, in collaboration with ActionAid Global Platform Ghana.

He urged the community members to desist from illicit use of agro-chemicals, deforestation, and bushfires to help preserve their farmlands and water bodies.

He Naa Salifu Napodow, Chief of Wayamba assured of community members’ support to put in place measures towards mitigating the impact of climate change in the area.

Mr Fuseini Baako, Unit Committee Member of the Wayamba Electoral Area commended Activista Ghana and partners for the initiative saying, “Climate change affects our collective growth and development as a country.”

He called for more stakeholders’ involvement on climate change campaigns to meet the Sustainable Development Goals.