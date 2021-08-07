Activista-Ghana sensitises residents of Dalun on environmental protection

Activista -Ghana, ActionAid’s global youth network, has taken its campaign on climate change to Dalun in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region to engage the youth of the area on ways to protect the environment.

At a youth dialogue forum at Dalun, Members of Activista – Ghana engaged the youth on the importance of planting trees, preserving land and water bodies, and proper use of agro-chemical products.

The event, supported by ActionAid Global Platform Ghana, came a week after a similar one was held at Savelugu.

Mr Rayan Iddi Yussif, Northern Regional Coordinator, Activista- Ghana, who spoke during the event, reiterated the need for the citizenry to continue to preserve land and water bodies and particularly urged the youth to lead the crusade against indiscriminate felling of trees.

He advised residents to adopt agricultural practices that protected the land, saying, “Beyond farming, trees offer other health benefits to our lives and that cannot be underestimated.”

At the forum, some residents of Dalun pledged their support for campaigns against environmental degradation, saying, protecting and preserving the environment was good for agricultural production, which was their only source of livelihood.

Naa Mahamang Amidu, Chief of Dalun said in line with the government’s Green Ghana Project, he would continue to ensure that more trees were planted in the area to protect the environment.

He said, “I have already discussed with my elders, and, henceforth, anyone, who cuts down a tree must be ready to plant two or more to replenish the lost ones.”

Mr Safianu Mahama, President of Dalun Youth Association applauded Activista -Ghana and its partners for the initiative, and expressed optimism that the forum would help restore the depleted vegetation in the community.