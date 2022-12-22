Activities of herdsmen pose security threats to Builsa residents – James Agalga

Mr James Agalga, Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North in the Upper East Region, says activities of herdsmen from neighbouring countries on farmlands in the constituency posed security threats to the people.

He has, therefore, called for immediate action to forestall any possible security challenges in the area and the country.

“Farmers have complained to me that after the farming season, as they were harvesting, herds men from foreign countries come to our Municipality and District with cows to destroy their crops,” Mr Agalga said.

Mr Agalga, who is the Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, said: “This is a matter that could assume a security dimension.”

The MP raised the concern when he addressed the Chiefs and People of the Builsa Traditional Area at this year’s annual Feok Festival held on the theme: “My 10 Years reign of peaceful co-existence among the people of the Builsa Traditional Area”.

He called on the Regional Security Council, to immediately take steps to address the situation, which he said was one of the ways to ensure lasting peace in the Builsa Traditional area.

The MP added: “This matter is a national one, that is beginning to rear its ugly head in Buluk, so, I will like to appeal to the Regional Minister in his capacity as Chairman of the Regional Security Council to take a serious view of it to streamline the entry of the foreign herders into our country.”

Speaking on the current economic challenges in the country, the MP said: “Ghanaians are suffering, and the people of Buluk are suffering.

“The economic malice inflicted on us over the period has resulted in collapse of small-scale businesses so urgent steps needs to be taken to fix the economy, he said.”

He indicated that, “If that is not done, the security implications of the economic malice is something that we must watch out for,” the Ranking Member and former Deputy Minister for the Interior, cautioned.

Mr Agalga said a number of communities in the Builsa North Municipality and Builsa South District were yet to be connected to the national grid.

“Certain projects commenced in 2016. Poles were planted, in some cases, wiring was done, transformers fixed, but most of those projects remained abandoned,” he recalled.

The MP called on the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to ensure that the Rural Electrification projects that commenced in 2016 were completed.