‘Activities of LGBTQ is a threat to Ghana’s peace and harmony’

Residents of Koforidua say activities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) pose serious threat to national peace and harmony and applauded the Members of Parliament, spearheading the passage of the anti-LGBTQ Bill, for a good job.

The people have also called on all Ghanaians to rally strongly behind the lawmakers to help protect and preserve Ghanaian traditional values and culture that have held the people together in peace and unity.

Speaking in separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency, a section of the public described the LGBTQ as an alien culture being smuggled in to destroy the Ghanaian family values and should not be tolerated.

Some eight MPs, led by Mr Samuel Nartey-George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, have triggered a process in Parliament for “The Proper Human Sexual and Ghanaian Family Bill,” seeking to outlaw the involvement, promotion, propagation, advocacy, and support of funding for LGBTQ related activities.

The Bill, which was subsequently laid before Parliament, this month, for deliberation and consideration, has been referred to the appropriate committee for further action.

Nana Owusu Bogye, an Octogenarian and a retired Public Servant, described the eight lawmakers as “The men and women of the moment who had risen to the occasion to protect the integrity and values of the country at all cost.

He said the LGBTQ was an abominable practice, which must not be tolerated in Ghana and the entire African Continent, adding that all the major religious groups – Christianity, Islam and Traditional African Religion – frowned on homosexual deeds.

Nana Bogye called on all to impress upon their representatives in Parliament to support the Bill.

He said it was unfortunate that some members of the public, including top politicians, were rather interested in the feelings of the international community and not the destruction that LGBTQ practices, when allowed, would cause to the moral fabric of the Ghanaian society.

“Ghana is a sovereign state and we must not allow donor funding and aid to threaten our resolve to protect our values and culture,” he said.

“After all what has the donor funds and aid over the years done to us, we should psyche our minds to build our nation with our own resources.”

Madam Yaa Tawiah, a trader, said allowing the activities of homosexuals and gays in Ghana would be an abomination, which would incur the wrath of God on the country and generations unborn.

She expressed the hope that all the MPs would vote for the Bill to become law.

“Even if the parliamentarians decide to vote against the bill for fear of external pressure, the people of Ghana would rise up and reject it out-rightly,” she said.