Activities of Moto-taxi riders in Cameroon very worrying

Cameroonian Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on Tuesday expressed anger over “serious and repeated” crimes committed by motorbike taxi drivers in the capital of Yaounde.

Moto-taxi drivers, locally known as “benskin,” are increasingly attacking men, women and children, and specializing in armed robbery, Nji said during a meeting in Yaounde to strategize on combined efforts to fight growing insecurity.

“In August and September, more than 700 cases of assault, 300 cases of rape, 900 cases of serious accidents, some of whose victims are disabled for life, were reported,” Nji said. “That is why today we have invited the motorbike taxi unions to face up to their responsibilities by telling them clearly that enough is enough.”

Identification of all moto-taxi drivers and their motorcycles is obligatory, and those who fail to respect rules and regulations will face the law, he said.

Motorcycles are a major means of transportation in Yaounde, where passengers constantly struggle to beat traffic congestion.