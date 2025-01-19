Actor Akrobeto Expresses Optimism for Ghana’s Development Amid Political Transition

Ghanaian actor Akrobeto has shared a hopeful outlook for the country’s future, emphasizing that while the nation’s development may be gradual, progress is inevitable.

Speaking to the media at the red carpet of the Ghana Movie Awards in Accra on Saturday, January 19, 2025, Akrobeto expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to advance in all sectors.

“Gradually, gradually, Ghana will see the needed growth and development,” the actor stated, reaffirming his belief in the potential of the nation despite the challenges it may face.

His comments come at a pivotal time, with Ghana under the leadership of a new president, who has committed to resetting the country and driving development across various sectors. Akrobeto’s remarks reflect the broader optimism that many citizens feel as they look toward the future under this new administration. It’s a sentiment that resonates with the actor’s larger belief in the country’s capacity to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger.