Actor and Blue Origin VP to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft October 12

Canadian actor William Shatner and Blue Origin Vice President Audrey Powers will travel to space along with other crew members on board the New Shepard launch vehicle on October 12, Blue Origin said on Monday.

“Today, Blue Origin announced actor William Shatner and Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, will fly on board New Shepard NS-18,” Blue Origin said in a statement.

Shatner and Powers will join crewmates – former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, and Dassault Systemes Vice Chair Glen de Vries, the statement said.

New Shepard is scheduled to be launched on October 12 at 8.30 a.m. CDT (1:30 p.m. GMT) from Launch Site One in the US state of Texas, the statement said.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said.

Powers, who worked for NASA for more than ten years, expressed confidence in New Shepard’s mission success.

“I’m excited to continue writing Blue’s human spaceflight history,” she said.