Actor Dr. Likee Reflects on Career Transformation, Dismisses Criticism

    Actor Dr. Likee has expressed pride in the significant evolution of his career, praising the transformation of his on-screen persona over the years.

    The actor, who was once consistently cast as a bodyguard, believes his shift from playing intense characters, such as Bruce Lee, to comedic roles, like Mr. Bean, is a remarkable achievement that deserves recognition.

    “I have transformed from an actor who was cast as Bruce Lee to an actor who is cast as Mr. Bean. I did this seamlessly, and I celebrate it,” Dr. Likee shared confidently. He added that while he is aware of the criticism he sometimes faces, it does not affect him. “If you criticize me, I don’t care. What I know is that I’ve achieved something great.”

    The actor also reflected on his past experiences, noting how he had once faced intense scrutiny and even personal attacks, but these challenges have not hindered his progress. “I’ve been on the streets and attacked severally. I used to go to seven courts in a day, so for me, I’m immune to attacks and insults. They don’t bother me at all,” he said.

    Dr. Likee’s career journey highlights his resilience and ability to adapt to diverse roles, proving that he has mastered the art of reinvention in the entertainment industry.

