Actor Lil Win Receives GH¢50k Bail; Court Hearing Postponed to June 27

Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, has been granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court.

This decision comes following his arrest on Monday, June 3, by officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Manhyia Divisional Command. Lil Win was detained shortly after being discharged from the hospital, where he was seen wearing a neck collar after being involved in an accident.

The arrest is related to a recent accident that resulted in the tragic death of a three-year-old boy. While the family of the deceased had been calling for justice, Lil Win’s ill-health was cited by the police as the reason for the delay in his arrest. He now faces charges of dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution requested that Lil Win be available whenever needed as the investigation continues. Lil Win’s counsel, Margaret Adjei-Twum, argued for bail, citing his injuries, including internal bleeding, which required further treatment. She assured the court that Lil Win, being a well-known public figure, would not evade the judicial process.

Despite the ongoing investigation and a significant police presence at the court, the judge granted bail and adjourned the case to June 27, 2024. On the day of the accident, Lil Win, with a bandage on his head, still attended his movie premiere. However, his management later released a press statement about the accident, which has faced criticism for being insensitive to the bereaved family.