Actor Mikki Osei Berko Criticizes Ghana’s Political Parties for Failing to Deliver

Veteran Ghanaian actor and brand influencer Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Dada Boat, has voiced strong criticism of Ghana’s two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of failing to meet the needs of the Ghanaian people.

In an interview on Joy Prime, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mikki expressed his disillusionment with the country’s political landscape. He claimed that both parties, despite having had ample time to bring about meaningful change, have repeatedly fallen short of delivering on their promises.

“For how long will we keep switching between these two parties?” Mikki asked. “They have had enough time, but the results speak for themselves. The country is still grappling with poor infrastructure, unemployment, and a struggling economy.”

Mikki also criticized the significance of political manifestos, which are typically viewed as the guiding documents for governance. He expressed deep skepticism about their value, suggesting they have become mere tools for securing votes rather than actionable plans. “I’ve lost faith in party manifestos,” he stated. “They craft these documents to win votes, but once they’re in office, it’s a different story. The promises are forgotten, and the cycle of unfulfilled expectations continues.”

The actor’s remarks reflect a growing sense of frustration among many Ghanaians, who feel disillusioned by the ongoing political cycle and the failure of successive governments to address key challenges facing the country.