Actor Papa Ajasco Called to Glory

Femi Ogunrombi, well known as Papa Ajasco in Nollywood, has died.

Husseini Shaibu, a theater professional, reportedly disclosed the actor’s passing to the Punch Newspaper.

“I have just been credibly informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand-in for the “Papa Ajasco” character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comedic series “Papa Ajasco,” Mr. Femi Ogunrombi, is dead,” the theatrical professional stated in a post.

At the time this report was filed, the cause of his death was not known.

Femi Ogunrombi, who passed away, was well-known for his part in the Wale Adenuga comedy series, which also starred Mama Ajasco, Pa James, Miss Pepeye, and Boy Alinco.

When the previous character, Abiodun Ayoyinka, left the program, Femi Ogunrombi assumed the role of Papa Ajasco.