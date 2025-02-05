Actor-Turned-Lawmaker Dumelo Tapped for Agriculture Role Amid Calls for Sector Reform

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated John Kofi Setor Dumelo, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, as Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, signaling a strategic push to blend celebrity influence with grassroots agricultural advocacy.

The move underscores Dumelo’s evolution from a popular actor to a political figure increasingly central to Ghana’s development agenda.

Dumelo’s nomination, announced Tuesday, positions him to tackle one of Ghana’s most critical sectors—agriculture, which employs nearly half the population but remains plagued by inefficiencies and reliance on imports. Known for his hands-on engagement with farming communities, Dumelo has long championed local production over dependency on neighboring countries. Last year, he publicly urged former Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong to prioritize irrigation investments and price stabilization, arguing that Ghanaian farmers could outcompete regional rivals with adequate support.

“We can’t keep funneling millions to foreign farmers for tomatoes and onions we’re capable of growing here,” Dumelo declared in 2023, highlighting gaps in infrastructure and policy. His advocacy aligns with broader government goals to revamp agribusiness, enhance food security, and curb the $1.5 billion spent annually on food imports.

The appointment has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters praise Dumelo’s visibility and grassroots connections as assets for mobilizing farmer cooperatives and attracting youth to agriculture. Critics, however, question whether his celebrity status translates to technical expertise needed to navigate complex challenges like climate resilience, post-harvest losses, and access to credit.

Political analysts view the nomination as part of a trend where African governments tap high-profile figures to galvanize public interest in critical sectors. “Dumelo’s role could bridge urban-rural divides if he leverages his platform to amplify farmers’ voices,” said Accra-based policy expert Nana Ama Boateng. “But symbolism must pair with substance—farmers need policies, not just pep talks.”

The decision also reflects Mahama’s strategy to diversify his cabinet with figures outside traditional political circles, aiming to inject fresh perspectives into governance. As deputy minister, Dumelo will face immediate tests, including addressing fertilizer shortages, advancing irrigation projects, and stabilizing crop prices amid inflation.

With Ghana’s agricultural sector at a crossroads, Dumelo’s success may hinge on his ability to convert star power into tangible reforms—a task that could redefine both his political career and the nation’s food future.