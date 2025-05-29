Actor Van Vicker Praises Cedi Gains, Critiques Diaspora Skepticism

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has called for public recognition of government efforts following the cedi’s appreciation, criticizing diaspora citizens expressing dissatisfaction with the currency’s strength against the US dollar.

In a May 28 Facebook post, Vicker labeled such skepticism as “narcissistic,” arguing the trend benefits Ghana’s broader economy.

“Regrettably, some Ghanaians abroad aren’t enthused because the dollar has dropped against the cedi. How narcissistic can one be?” he wrote, highlighting the currency’s rise to ¢10.29/$1 from approximately ¢17/$1 months earlier. While acknowledging potential drivers like global economic shifts or reduced government spending, Vicker credited the Mahama administration’s policies: “Give credit to whom credit is due.”

The actor emphasized sustainability optimism but noted conflicting exchange rate references in his post—citing both ¢10.29 and ¢11 rates. His remarks spotlight tensions between diaspora financial concerns and national economic progress narratives.