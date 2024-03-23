Actress Mary Awuni Donates To Sekondi School for the Deaf On Birthday

The Founder of Lady 1 Foundation and one of Ghana’s most promising Actress, Mary Awuni has donated items to the Sekondi School for the Deaf.

The donation, although was the Foundation’s way of reaching the poor and needy in society, was an expression of joy and gladness for how far God has brought her.

In a birthday message to herself ahead of the donation, Mary Awuni took to her Facebook page and write “Wishing myself joy, growth, and success as I celebrate another year of life! Grateful for all the blessings and looking forward to new adventures ahead. Here’s to embracing the journey with positivity and enthusiasm.”

In recognition of God’s goodness, she led members of her Foundation to the Sekondi School for the Deaf where they donated assorted items including, learning materials, such as Exercise books, water, and pens, bags of sachet water and toiletries among others.

Speaking in an interview, he expressed gratitude to God, to her family and members of her Foundation as well as donors and sponsors for making the day fruitful.

According to her, the Foundation has been embarking on such humanitarian journey and this one happens to coincide with her birthday which she considered a blessing. She believes that giving is divine.

To her it is important to “Let your beautiful soul shine through, for a heart as pure as you deserve to be celebrated. A beauty that radiates from within surpasses all external charms. Embrace the light within you and share it with the world. Your kindness and compassion make this world a better place.”

At the end of the day, she expressed gratitude to her fans as well as she said, “Words cannot express my gratitude for your help. Your assistance made a significant difference…Just want you to know you brought me so much joy on my special day. Thank you all for being such an important part of my life. Lady1 Foundation: “Touching The Heart Of Humanity.”

Management of the school thanked the Foundation for the gesture and appeal for more.