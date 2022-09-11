Actress Ruthy Nutifafa donates to Teshie Children’s Home

Ghanaian Actress, Model, and Pharmacist Ruth Nutifafa Bosomprah better known by her stage name Ruthy Nutifafa has donated items worth GH50,000.00 to Teshie Children’s Home in Teshie a suburb of Accra yesterday, September 10, 2022.

The presents include bags of rice, liters of cooking oil, flour, noodles, soap, tissues, water bottles, beverages, toiletries, and other sweets to help the kids at the orphanages to give them a feel of her birthday.

Reflection

Ruthy Nutifafa stated that the act reflected her own efforts to help people in need, adding that “the children are special and deserve every support, therefore if God blesses you, you help the less fortunate.”

She added that she chose to share her birthday with the family’s less fortunate kids in order to bring joy to their faces.

“This year, I wanted to celebrate my birthday with the weaker members of society and offer them hope in the face of despair. I’m here to support not only orphans but other charitable organizations and needy people”, she added.

Ruthy Nutifafa also expressed hope that the created relationship would last more than just this particular engagement.

Appreciation

In response, Moses Lamptey, administrator of the Teshie Children’s Home, thanked the actress for her thoughtful effort and noted that the gifts will have a positive effect on the lives of the children and give them a reason to smile.

According to him, the onus lies on the society to ensure that they visit the children more often. This, he expressed will have psychological importance on their wellbeing thereby giving them a sense of belongingness.

“We extend a heartfelt appreciation and wished you God’s blessing in many ways,” on behalf of the orphans and staff at the facility. Continue to visit these children and make their stay here a memorable one. That way, you’ve lived and played your role well as an individual”, he noted.

Appeal

In order to give the kids at the orphanage a more honorable and pleasant life, Mr. Lamptey also appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and other benefactors to donate money to the home.

Profile

Ruthy is the reigning Queen of Rabbystarlet Season 2, the second season of the reality series hosted by acclaimed actress Rabby Bray. The first-ever reality program for actresses in Ghana and worldwide, Rabbystarlet serves as the top all-female bootcamp for aspiring stars.

It aims to develop tenacity for surviving the Ghanaian film business as well as produce actresses with the highest standards of morality and behavior. Ruthy is working hard to be a positive role model for aspiring movie stars and has a lot of promise for success.

She presently serves as a brand ambassador for Ghana’s ShaQ Express courier service, Elegance beauty makeup, and Itoya Japanese restaurant (Nigeria). Ruthy is a graduate of Anum Presbyterian Senior High School. She also holds a Certificate in Dispensary from Sense Medical School and is enrolled at Central University to pursue a degree in Business Administration.

In addition to winning Rabbystarlet, she also won the Stamp Your Feet charity event in 2020 and the 2021 Video vixen of the Year at the Ghana Models Awards.

Amanda Atunah, is the 2022 CSA Student Online Journalist of the Year and a Student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism(GIJ)