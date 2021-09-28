Actress Yvonne Ossei interviews Adjetey Anang on Celebrity TV Couch

Showbiz star Adjetey Anang is the first person to be interviewed by actress Yvonne Ossei on season one of the brand new show, Celebrity TV Couch. He is followed by Rabby Bray and Kumerican artist Don Elvi, among others.

Celebrity TV Couch is no ordinary interview show and doesn’t ask about their life stories. For each question asked, they are given two potentials answers, of which they must pick one. Simple. Only for some it becomes complicated as they simply don’t know how to choose, and this is where the fun and games begin. This is a “hot seat,” like no other.

If you were Adjetey, how would you pick between Yvonne Nelson or Jackie Appiah? Who Knows?

Show host Yvonne Ossei was the first African woman to win the British Urban Film Festival Award, and has acted with the likes of Jeff Nortey and Peter Ritchie.