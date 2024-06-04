AD DJ Leads Afrobeats with Debut Single ‘Come Inside’ Feat. Djay

Ghanaian DJ, AD DJ, is rapidly emerging as a leading figure in the globally explosive Afrobeats movement.

In 2024, AD DJ steps boldly from mastering the turntables to creating his own music. Teaming up with Afropop sensation Djay, AD DJ presents “Come Inside,” a track produced by 2shuus.

This mid-tempo Afropop song features catchy verses and a resonant chorus.

Its sensual theme explores the joy and peace a loving partner brings, highlighting the intimate fulfillment of a meaningful relationship. Both AD DJ and Djay draw from their personal experiences, infusing the song with genuine emotion and relatable content.

About AD DJ:

Samuel Opoku Adom, popularly known as AD DJ, is an award-winning professional DJ, music artist, and creative curator from Accra, Ghana. AD DJ shot to fame in 2014 when he joined YFM, Ghana’s leading urban music and entertainment station, as a radio DJ. He currently plays on Accra’s biggest on-air youth radio program, YCampus Express show. He is also a resident DJ at Front/Back Accra, a top members-only club favored by global superstars like Kendrick Lamar and Chance The Rapper.

AD DJ performed a 45-minute set at Afrochella in 2021, headlined by Wizkid, and was billed to perform again in 2022, headlined by Burna Boy. He has played in some of Ghana’s best nightclubs and has had guest mix appearances on Capital Xtra with Manny Norte and BBC1Xtra with Remi Burgz.

He also plays at Amapiano and Brunch, one of Ghana’s biggest day parties, featuring top artists from Africa and beyond. AD DJ is a multi-award-winning DJ, recently nominated for Best DJ Act at the Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA. His craft transcends DJ’ing as he is also an artist and an occasional playlist curator.

“Come Inside” marks the beginning of AD DJ’s journey as a recording artist, promising fans more exciting music in the future. This debut single sets the stage for what’s to come from this talented DJ-turned-musician.