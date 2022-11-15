Ad-hoc Committee of Parliament begins public hearing on Censure Motion

The eight-member bipartisan Ad-Hoc Committee of Parliament Tuesday began a public hearing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus’ motion calling for a vote of censure against Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance.

The Minority Caucus is alleging mismanagement of the economy by the finance minister.

The Committee is co-chaired by Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga East, for the Minority side, and Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, MP for Adansi Asokwa, for the Majority Caucus.

Mr Ofori-Atta, who was at the Committee’s hearing, was accompanied by his lawyer, Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

The rest were Dr John Ampontuah Kumah and Mrs Abena Osei Asare, both deputy ministers of finance.