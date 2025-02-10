Ad-Hoc Committee Seeks More Time to Finalize Report on Parliamentary Chaos

The Ad-hoc Committee investigating the chaotic proceedings in Parliament on January 30, 2025, has requested additional time to complete its inquiry report before submitting it to the Plenary and the Speaker.

The committee, tasked with identifying those responsible for the disruption, has cited the need for thoroughness and fairness in its final report.

Chairman of the Committee, Emmanuel Bedzrah, announced the request for an extension during a media briefing, expressing optimism that the Speaker would grant the additional two days. “We will be meeting this afternoon to review the report and determine how best to present it. We have requested an additional two days, and I’m hopeful the Speaker will approve it,” Bedzrah stated.

He emphasized that the committee’s findings would be based on clear evidence, including video footage of the incident, which clearly identifies those involved. “We don’t need public hearings or additional testimonies. The videos are evident enough to tell us who was involved. Our goal is not to witch-hunt anyone but to identify those responsible and uphold the dignity of Parliament,” Bedzrah added.

The committee’s work has been complicated by the Minority’s decision to boycott the proceedings. Despite this, Bedzrah assured the public that the report would be fair and impartial, reflecting the committee’s commitment to restoring order and accountability in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has taken responsibility for the chaos that unfolded on January 30. Appearing before the Ad-hoc Committee, the South Dayi MP expressed regret over the incident, acknowledging the damage it caused to Parliament’s reputation.

“I take full responsibility for what happened. When the punishment was meted out, I accepted it in good faith. Some may argue that the punishment should not have been directed at me, but I agree in principle that leaders must be held accountable for such incidents. Consensus-building failed that night, and I regret the outcome,” Dafeamekpor stated.

The January 30 chaos, which involved heated exchanges and physical altercations among lawmakers, has drawn widespread criticism and raised concerns about the decorum and functionality of Ghana’s legislative body. The Ad-hoc Committee’s report is expected to provide clarity on the events of that day and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the committee finalizes its report, all eyes are on Parliament to see how it will address the findings and restore public confidence in its operations. The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications for parliamentary discipline and governance in Ghana.