Ada: 29 in court for assaulting Police

Some Residents of Luhour, a suburb of Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, have been arraigned for court for allegedly assaulting Police Officers and seizing their weapons and ammunitions.

According to a statement signed by Kwesi Ofori, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Acting Director-General, Public Relations of the Ghana Police Service and made available to the Ghana News Agency at Tema.

According to the statement, three police officers on October 21st, 2021, were responding to a distress call from Electrochem Ghana Limited at Luhour, a salt producing company and a subsidiary of MacDan Groups of Companies, when the officers came under attack from some residents who blocked the road leading to the company.

The statement added that, some of the suspects took the police officers hostage for more than three hours and assaulted them, adding that, “they later seized the Riot Control Weapon and destroyed a Toyota Cross country vehicle belonging to the Service.

It said following the incident, the Ada Divisional Police Command embarked on an operation in Luhour on Friday October 22, 2021, to arrest the perpetrators who carried the attack on the Police Officers and to reclaim the seized Police weapons and the cartridges.

It added that, in the cause of the operation, 36 suspects were arrested and screened after which 29 were sent to court for trials with the police getting their weapons and ammunitions retrieved.

The suspect were Nene Dadebom Anim II, Ebenezer Tetteh Nyabu, David Add Add Addi-Buer, Jeremiah Numo, Bonday Bornu, Raphael Tokoli, Noah Nyabu, Issaih Komey, Ezekiel Siadah, Daniel Narh, Otu Nyabu, Adolf Bosompra, Philip Ofoe, Livingston Wussah, Kabutey Petiafu and John Alipue Teye.

Others were Charles Komey, Clement Kwesi Okoe, Charles Nyabu, Emmanuel Otuo, Israel Narh, Emmanuel Apronti, Christian Numo, Abraham Adjungor, Kofi Dzagble, Joshua Laweh, Wisdom Dzagble and Onyame Koble.

The Ghana Police Service advised the public to shun from such activities.

“The Police Administration condemns this criminal conduct and we wish to strongly caution the public to desist from attacking any individual or group, particularly any Law Enforcement Agent or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”