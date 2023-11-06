Ada Assurance defeated Cheetah BSC Club to win the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League championship

By
GNA
-
0

Beach Soccer Premier League

Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club (BSC) beat Cheetah BSC to lift the 2022/23 Beach Soccer Premier League crown for the first time.

The final match produced a 4-4 scoreline in regulation time, and Ada Assurance marched on to defeat newbies Cheetah BSC on 6-5 penalties at the Keta Emancipation Beach Resort on Sunday, November 5.

After a thrilling encounter, it was Ada Assurance, one of the giants who walked away with the coveted trophy in grande style.

In the other game, Keta Sunset Sports BSC made light of Layoca BSC in the third-place play which was played before the final match.

The winners, first, and second runner-ups received medals from the Ghana Football Association.

Also, outstanding players including the highest goal scorer, best goalkeeper, and best player of the season were presented with awards.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here