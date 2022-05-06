Ada Assurance, Sunset Sports In Group C for Beach Soccer FA Cup

Reigning Africa Beach Soccer champions Keta Sunset Sports has been paired with Ada Assurance, Teshi United and Okere Rangers in Group C of the 2022 Beach Soccer FA Cup.

The draw was held on Thursday at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) secretariat in Accra.

Group C opponents would have a hard nut to crack facing a Sunset Sports side who have Alexander Adjei, the goal king of Africa Beach Soccer competition in their squad.

In Group A, Dansoman Beach Soccer Club (BSC) were paired alongside Tema United, Kedzi Miracle and Cheetah BSC whilst former Beach Soccer league champions, Havedzi Mighty Warriors is paired with Nungua BSC, Pee Talent Management and Ocean Stars in Tebgbi in Group B.

Group D hosts Sea Sharks, Layoca BSC, Vodza Iron Breakers and Senya Sharks.

The FA Cup is billed to commence on May 21-22.