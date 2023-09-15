Ada Boat Disaster: 15 Rescued, 1 Confirmed Dead

Out of the 19 fishermen caught in the Ada boat disaster, 15 have been successfully rescued and are alive, according to reports.

Regrettably, one fisherman has been confirmed dead, and three others remain unaccounted for.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when two separate boats, the Shalon and the Barcelona, carrying a total of 19 fishermen, capsized due to the impact of a powerful tidal wave. This unfortunate event has now raised the total number of casualties in boat accidents in the estuary to six for this year.

Currently, a search party is actively engaged in locating the remaining four missing individuals.