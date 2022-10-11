Ada chief donates items to school

The chief of Luhour, a suburb of Ada West District in the Greater Accra, Nene Alipuey Narh (V) has put a smile on the face of teachers and students of Luhuor D/A JHS by donating Teaching and Learning Material (TLM) to the school after the Ada Traditional Council gazette him as chief of the community.

The items: school uniforms, marker boards, exercise books, packs of pens, and footwear were presented to the school to help the school in areas where the school lack the items for teaching.

Addressing teachers and students during the presentation, Nene Alipuey recounted the need for the kind gesture he showed to the school and the essence of formal education to the individual and the community.

He noted that ensuring quality education for children in the community is his major priority as a citizen of the land and a leader of the community hence the need to support the school.

He said that to be successful in life, the quality and height of education the individual attained play a significant role, entreating the students to remain focused and stay glued to their books.

“My advice to you is to remain with your books all day and night because to progress to the next level lies on how hard you study today in school”, he entreated.

Nene Alipuey added; “this community will need you in leadership roles in the future and your level of education will pave the way to occupy these vital roles so think about serving your community in days to come”

The headmaster of the school, Mr. Isaiah Gbli received the items on behalf of the staff and appreciated the effort of the chief promising that the school will make proper use of the items.