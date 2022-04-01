Ada Chief Urges Peace As Tool For Development

Asafoatsengua Dabra V, the Senior Divisional Chief and Warlord of Kabiawe Kponor Clan in the Ada Traditional Area, has called for tranquillity, unity, teamwork, and peaceful coexistence to fast-track development of the area.

He said the residents and leaders must put all their differences aside and work together to attract development to the Traditional Area.

“As citizens, we must endeavour to continue to be law-abiding, embrace the peace that would enable sound ambiance to enhance the development of our own traditional area,” he said.

Asafoatsengua Dabra said this during a Town Hall Meeting at Big Ada, organised by the Ada East District Assembly with support from the Media Foundation for West Africa.

“A traditional area that is full of disturbances, acrimony and other disputes does not promote development. We the citizens of the Ada Traditional Area from time immemorial have been peaceful and loving so why the resort to disputes and unnecessary agitation now,” he asked.

He said Ada had a lot of tourists’ attraction cites so the area only needed a united front to accelerate development for residents and generations yet unborn.

“As a Senior Divisional Chief of Kabiawe Kponor Clan, speaking as a traditional council member, I would not deviate from the good work my predecessors did but to surely continue from where they left off and ensure that the legacy of peace and harmony they left behind are maintained and improved,” he added.

He said Ada was where the Volta River meets the Atlantic Ocean (estuary) and that alone made the area historic but without peace the area would not accrue the full benefits of its resources.

The Chief said the Traditional Council was ready to welcome all ideas to support the developmental agenda and urged residents to approach their leaders and share ideas with them.

He said the Council was ready to offer its support to the District Assembly to enhance development.

“We would maintain the highest level of discipline to promote peace and development in the district,” he said.

Mr Fred Bubune Kpodo, the District Coordinating Director, encouraged the residents to pay their taxes to help the Assembly execute developmental projects.

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the Ada East Chief Executive, explained that the Town Hall meeting was to account to the people and solicit their input in the development process.