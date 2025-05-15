Ada East and West Districts Confirm DCEs, Set Sights on Growth and Community Empowerment

Assembly Members in the Ada East and Ada West Districts have confirmed the President’s nominees for the positions of District Chief Executive (DCE), paving the way for renewed administrative leadership to spearhead development efforts in the Ada Traditional Area.

At the Ada East District Assembly, Mr. Kenneth Kabu Kofi Konor secured unanimous approval in a dramatic second round of voting, following an initial attempt where he failed to secure the constitutionally required two-thirds majority. All 28 Assembly Members present voted “yes,” delivering a 100% endorsement that was met with jubilant reactions from supporters and traditional authorities gathered at the forecourt of the District Assembly.

Kabu Kofi Konor’s Vision: Unity, Agriculture, Tourism

In his remarks after being declared confirmed, Mr. Konor thanked the Assembly Members for their confidence and urged unity across political and community lines.

> “This is a collective mandate. We have no time to waste. We must unite and channel our energies into reviving Ada East,” he said. “Tourism and agriculture are our twin engines of growth. From the estuary to our farmlands, there are endless opportunities for transformation.”

Mr. Konor revealed that his administration would prioritize infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and public-private partnerships to harness the area’s tourism appeal and agricultural capacity. He called on both local and international investors to see Ada East as an investment destination ready for growth.

> “My doors are open to investors willing to do genuine business with respect for our culture and people,” he added. “Our youth deserve decent jobs and a hopeful future, and I will work with all stakeholders to make that happen.”

Ada West Shows Confidence in Nkrumah with First-Round Victory

Meanwhile, in Ada West District, Mr. Jerry John Foreigner Mills Nkrumah comfortably crossed the two-thirds threshold in the first round, receiving 16 “yes” votes out of 22 valid ballots cast, representing 69 percent. His confirmation came without the suspense of a runoff, earning him swift induction into office by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Obeniwa Akweley Oklu.

The Regional Minister praised the Assembly for what she described as “a demonstration of democratic maturity and commitment to development.” She urged the newly confirmed DCE to hit the ground running and prioritize the needs of the people.

Nkrumah’s Pledge: Infrastructure, Songor Resolution, Community Empowerment

In his address, Mr. Nkrumah outlined an ambitious agenda focused on resolving persistent local challenges including erratic water supply, deteriorating road networks, and gaps in healthcare and education infrastructure.

He also touched on the long-standing controversies surrounding the Songor Lagoon, a natural salt resource that has been at the center of land use, ownership, and community rights debates for decades.

> “I will engage all sides—traditional leaders, private sector players, and local residents—to bring peace and sustainable development to the Songor area. Our natural resources must serve our people, not divide us,” he assured.

Traditional Leaders, Stakeholders Welcome Confirmations

The confirmation of both nominees has been met with general approval from chiefs and civil society leaders in the Ada area, many of whom were present at both ceremonies and commended the Assembly Members for placing the district’s interest above partisan considerations.

> “The will of the people must prevail, and we believe these leaders have now been given the mandate to deliver. We urge them to keep their promises and respect the customs and concerns of our people,” said Numo Francis Kabu, opinion leader.

Local youth groups and farmer associations have also expressed optimism about the new leadership, especially with the promise to boost agriculture and infrastructure, key issues that have long hampered productivity in both districts.

The confirmation of DCEs is a critical step in operationalizing local government administration, which plays a key role in decentralization and development delivery across Ghana. Without confirmed DCEs, district assemblies are often unable to take major budgetary decisions or initiate new projects, leading to developmental stagnation.

The Ada East and Ada West districts, both carved out from the larger Dangme East District, have over the years faced challenges in attracting major investment and government attention. The confirmation of new DCEs with clearly outlined agendas and public backing is therefore seen as a timely opportunity to accelerate growth and improve living standards.

As the newly sworn-in DCEs prepare to settle into office, residents will be watching closely for action beyond rhetoric. The onus is now on the two men to translate their development visions into tangible outcomes for their districts.