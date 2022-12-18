Ada East Assembly donates funds, items to persons living with disability

The Ada East District Assembly has donated funds and items, including sewing machines, plastic chairs, and wheelchairs, to 79 persons living with disability in the district.

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada East District Chief Executive, said the disbursement was for the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and the first and second quarters of 2022.

She said the disbursement was categorised based on the preferences of the persons, explaining that 51 persons received business support, 14 received medical support while livestock was given to two persons for farming, and school fees paid for five others.

She said four people received items such as plastic chairs, and some individuals also received transfer kits, a container for a shop, and apprenticeship support.

She suggested that the Disability Common Funds be used to establish a factory to train them to acquire skills to improve their standard of living.

Ms. Pobee said it was about time persons living with disability were empowered to be self-sufficient in the district.

Mr. Ebenezer Ayiku Akuaku, President of the Ada- East District Federation of Disability, said the number of persons living with disability was on the increase, noting that there were over 2,000 in the district.

He advised the beneficiaries to use the money for the purposes for which it was given to them and to establish themselves financially in the various communities.