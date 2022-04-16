Ada-East Assembly Launches Operation Against Hoteliers Disposing Waste Into River Bodies

The Ada-East District Assembly has launched an operation to fight hospitality operators along the banks of rivers in the district who dispose waste materials directly into the rivers.

In view of the operation, Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the District Chief Executive, is courting the support of traditional rulers to help in the fight against ‘unpatriotic’ hospitality facilities operators doing so.

She said traditional leaders were respected because of their influence in the development of various communities and as such, “the fight against unpatriotic hospitality operators would be impossible without their active involvement.”

Ms. Pobee made this call during a workshop organized by the Volta River Authority (VRA) to educate residents and communities situated along the dam’s catchment areas and along river bodies to protect it.

The DCE explained the rationale for the involvement of the traditional rulers was that the lands in the district were owned by families who sold them directly to investors including the hospitality operators.

She said due to the nature of the transaction, some of the hospitality operators do not cooperate with officials from the assembly during inspections.

“My Environmental Health Officer can attest to that when they go to some of these hotels, security men lock the entrance and will not allow them to enter to undertake the inspection claiming that the land was not bought from the assembly,” she stated.

She reminded the hotel operators and other hospitality facility owners that under the new Operation Clean Your Frontage by-law, the assembly was given powers to sanction sanitation offenders.

Ms. Pobee said the Assembly would take stringent measures against disrespect of sanitation by-laws and expose the environment to danger.

She called on the media to help educate the citizens on the roles they needed to play in ensuring environmental safety.

Mr. Andreas Andoh, an officer from the VRA Environment and Sustainable Development Department urged the assembly to enact by-laws to deal with hospitality facilities channeling their waste into the water bodies.

He said VRA intends to undertake a comprehensive water quality monitoring exercise from Akuse to the estuary and submit copies of a report to the Assemblies detailing the companies who are polluting water bodies.

Such a comprehensive report would help the Assemblies to take appropriate legal actions against any offender, he said.

Mr. Andoh said this initiative was to ensure that, the hoteliers put in place treatment facilities in their hotels to avoid channeling waste directly into the river bodies.