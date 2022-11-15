Ada-East District Assembly approves 2023 budget

The Ada-East District Assembly has approved more than GHC13.79 million for its operations in 2023.

Out of the figure GHC1.93 million is to be generated internally from the district Assembly while the rest would come from the government and donors.

Mr. Theophilus Kwabitey, of the Assembly’s Budget Department, who did a presentation on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) during a General Assembly meeting explained that the categories of the Internally Generated Funds (IGF) included rates.

He said GHC302, 295.42 was expected to come from the property rate and GHC9,696.64 from the basic rate.

He added that fees and fines would constitute GHC480,956.00 and GHC23,500.00 respectively while license would be GHC300,597,30.

Mr. Kwabitey added that GHC532,606,80 was expected from land, and GHC294,335.00 from rent.

However, there was no budget for investment.

He said the remaining was expected from the government including GHC3,070, 814.29, compensation transfers, and GHC56,000.00 goods, and services transfers, among others.

He noted that some donors included GHC354,237.28 from the local chapter of UN Capital Development Fund LoCAL, (UNCDF) GHC30,000.00 from UNICEF, GHC 1,138,525.32 from Special Initiative Projects for Members of Parliament, and others.

On expenses, he said a total of GHC13.79 million was expected from five major programmes, constituting management administration of GHC3.8 million and social service delivery of GHC 3.81 million.

The budget officer further said infrastructure delivery and management would cost GHC2.97 while economic development GHC1.9 million and environmental management GHC1.29 million.