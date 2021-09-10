Ada East District Assembly holds second ordinary session

Ada East District Assembly has held its second ordinary session to discuss and evaluate the progress of programmes and projects the Assembly was undertaking.

The also shared development information with the residents and evaluatedd and reviewed the implementation of the assembly’s Annual Action Plan for 2020/2021, and its revenue performance and its annual budget.

It was in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Act 936 of 2016, which enjoins District Assemblies to hold ordinary assembly meetings each quarter.

Mr Edwin Agudey, the Presiding Member of Ada East District Assembly urged the Assembly Members to plan towards achieving developmental projects in their respective electoral areas.

He noted that the performance of duties by members was essential for their growth and development.

Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the District Chief Executive for Ada East who presented the Executive Committee’s Report said the ordinary session was to consider various reports submitted to the Assembly by the sub-committees.

On revenue generation, Madam Pobee, said the Assembly would be engaging hotels in the district on the introduction of Tourism Development Levy and Licensing Fee for its operators, while private houses and chalets operating secretly as guest houses would be billed.

On socio-economic issues, the Ada East DCE said two toilet facilities situated in the Ada Foah market would be completed for the traders adding that sensitization programmes would be conducted in the coastal communities to highlight dangers of light fishing and its economic implications on the premix fuel.

She said the District Mock Committee established by the District to help boost academic performance of the students had been mandated to visit various schools during Parent Teachers Association (PTA) meetings to educate parents on the need to take up responsibilities of their wards.

On security issues, The DCE said a District Magistrate’s Bungalow would be renovated through internally Generated Funds (IGF).