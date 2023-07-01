Ada East District Assembly organises stakeholder engagement

The Ada East District Assembly has organised a stakeholder engagement and introduced Electrochem Ghana Limited as a key partner for sustainable development in the locality.

The engagement involved Assembly members of the various electoral areas, the District Chief Executive, a representative from Electrochem Ghana Limited, and other stakeholders.

Nana Ama Yirrah, the Environment, Social, and Governance Consultant, and leader of the sustainability programmes department of Electrochem Ghana Limited, said the company was now domicile in the Ada Traditional Area, which included districts in Ada East and West.

She stated that Electrochem had been around for about two years now, mainly in the vicinity of the Ada West District Assembly, and this year their activities on salt production would commence in some areas in the Ada East.

She stressed the need to have a common understanding with the Ada East District Assembly as the local government authority.

Ms Yirrah said the approach towards stakeholders’ engagement was based on the fulfilment of global best practice standards and acknowledged the roles of key stakeholders in meeting those requirements.

“The project is huge and can’t be done locally or nationally, but has to be international, which involves some requirements to be met by Electrochem if only stakeholders would understand and help do things in ways that would lead to this achievement,” she added.

Electrochem, had been registered under the laws of Ghana since 2019 as a fully Ghanaian-owned company, and “We partner with several contractors and technical experts to design, construct, operate, and market our salt,” she said.

However, the company was working hard to achieve its social license for operations through the identification of stakeholders after acquiring a legal license.

She revealed some efforts of Electrochem, which included support for community development and crisis response, and engagement of project-affected communities.

Naana Adiki Manyoyo Adi I, the Queen Mother of the Adibiawe clan, said the company had undertaken in the past two years projects, including educational scholarships, community water supply projects, and road construction, among others.

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the Ada East District Chief Executive, called on the Assembly members to support the Electrochem project for the sustainable development of the area.