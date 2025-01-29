Ada MP Calls for Women’s Caucus Intervention Following Parliament Altercation

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, Member of Parliament for Ada, has called for the Women’s Caucus to step in and advise the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle, after her altercation with Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during an Appointment Committee sitting on January 28, 2025.

Her comments came after the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, intervened, pleading with Annoh-Dompreh to allow the matter to rest. Iddrisu appealed to the Minority Chief Whip to forgive Hardcastle, citing the importance of considering the societal context, particularly Ghana’s patriarchal values. “To the Honourable Minority Whip, I am pleading with you that, because she is a woman, and you know Ghanaian society and our patriarchal values, forgive her,” Iddrisu said on the floor of Parliament.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, commenting on the situation, supported the idea of handling the matter through the Women’s Caucus. “We should just leave this case so that, as a women’s caucus, we can invite her and advise her appropriately,” she said.

The altercation stemmed from comments made by Hardcastle, who allegedly referred to the Minority caucus as a “micro minority.” Annoh-Dompreh, visibly offended, confronted Hardcastle, emphasizing the offense caused by the remarks. “You called us micro minority?” he asked. Hardcastle reportedly responded with defiance, “But you are a micro minority. Doesn’t Afenyo (Minority Leader) himself use that phrase?”

The exchange escalated further, with Hardcastle reportedly accusing Annoh-Dompreh of attempting to bully her. “You think you can bully me here?” she allegedly said. Annoh-Dompreh, clearly upset, retorted, “You cannot call me silly… We will deal with this matter,” signaling his intention to address the issue.

The call for the Women’s Caucus’ intervention highlights the sensitivity of the situation and the importance of handling it in a way that respects gender dynamics and fosters reconciliation.