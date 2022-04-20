Ada MP supports newly admitted SHS students

Mrs. Comfort Doeyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, Member of Parliament, Ada Constituency, has supported needy students in the Constituency with educational items including mattresses, trunks, chop boxes, mathematical sets, and sanitary wares to aid them to achieve their academic dreams.

The students who were admitted into various Second Cycle Institutions but due to financial constraints were unable to meet the requirements in their prospectus.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ada during the donation, Mrs. Cudjoe-Ghansah said it was in fulfilment of an agenda to transform the area through education.

“As part of my efforts to reduce the financial burden on the parents, I mainly gave them items to motivate and encourage them to commence this phase of their educational journey with hope,” she added.

She noted that education was key and indispensable to the development of the Ada area hence she would do everything possible to support teaching and learning, especially for the needy.

Mrs Cudjoe-Ghansah commended the students for their distinguished and outstanding performance in the just-ended 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

She explained that the beneficiaries were from Big Ada, Foah, Kasseh and especially the deprived island communities.

“These are among pupils who have performed creditably and have gained admission to further their education at across the country but are still at home.

“I congratulate them for their distinguished performance in their examination and encourage them to do even better in their Senior High, Vocational, and Technical Schools,” she said.

Mrs. Cudjoe-Ghansah also pledged to follow up on the students regularly in their schools to monitor their performances and support them in diverse ways until they finish their second cycle of education.

She advised the students that “as you begin your new level of life be ambassadors for positive behavioural change wherever you find yourself by raising the image of the Ada high.”

“To my girls, I want to advise you to stick to your books, avoid bad company, early sex because it usually ends up in teenage pregnancy and school dropout.

“Go for the gold and achieve your goals to complement the investment made in your education. Your parents, government, and the entire society look up to you to take the mantle of future leadership,” she cautioned.