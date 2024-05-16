Ada MP Tours Schools; Pledges To Fix Pressing Infrastructure Problems

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada Constituency, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah has pledged to support the Ocanseykope D/A Basic school with infrastructure too enable teaching and learning take shape in the area.

The MP, as part of her oversight responsibilities, took a tour of some schools in her constituency to acquaint herself with the problems in the schools and the pressing needs of students.

Speaking to journalists during this tour, the MP Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah mentioned that, it was evident to her that some of the schools in her constituency are hit by the heavy storms leading to the removal of their roofs.

According to her, she is in touch with GETFund and other appropriate authorities and agencies to see to it that this problem of roofing is fixed.

She also indicated the unavailability of washrooms in these schools.

“Some students told me of their needs especially, girl child. These problems are all focusing on toilet facilities in the school. And I have seen that this complains are genuine since for the girl child, when they are in their periods, they need the washrooms to change. So, I pledged to will look int that and support and to save the situation,” she said.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah also put smiles on the faces of the students by distributing street lights, footballs, and also motivated the school children to have hope keep working hard to achieve their aim.

She promised to frequent the schools to encourage the pupils to study and be focused to succeed in their final examinations and become better leaders in the future.

The MP, in all, visited 49 schools in the Constituency.

The Headmistress of Ocanseykope D/A Basic school, Mrs Vivian Adjei elaborated the numerous problems the school is facing and indicated that currently the school is having a challenge with classrooms as all roofs are gone due to the storms.

“…our walls are fallen off; tables of teachers are broken and we are struggling to get the work done. This is a major challenge; we have to join two classes under one roof to be able to teach.”

According to her, the school does not have a Junior High Block although they have Junior High Students who are preparing for the final examinations.

The Headmistress revealed that the school administration had to find alternative means of providing classrooms for the JHS students and “…for now, we are currently using the primary block because we are preparing them for exams.”