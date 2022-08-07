Ada people celebrate traditional festival after 2-year break due to Coronavirus

Ghanaians celebrated the traditional Asafotufiami festival with fanfare on Saturday in southeastern town of Ada after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

Meaning “firing of musketry” in the local language, Asafotufiami is celebrated annually in the first week of August to remember the achievements of ancestors in their wars fighting for survival and development of Ada.

With pomp and pageantry interlaced with the rich traditional culture, celebrants trooped to the streets early in the morning.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 85th festival, Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the paramount chief of the Ada traditional area, expressed his delight in the celebration and welcomed people from far and near who joined the celebration.

He also appealed to investors to invest in the community to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

Eunice, a resident from Ghana’s capital Accra who traveled to take part in the celebration, said the festival means a lot to her, and people should persistently protect the cultural heritage and never forget the history.

In traditional Ghanaian culture, the festival is also a period when the various divisional chiefs pay homage to the paramount chief of Ada to renew their allegiance. Enditem