Queenmothers of the Ada Traditional Area have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Kindergarten schools in the Ada East and West Districts of the Greater Accra Region.

The donation includes nose masks for both children and their teachers, gallons of liquid soaps, disinfectants among others to about 20 schools.

This step is taken to help augment the government’s initiative to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus disease; Naana Kabukuor Dagojo Dumaale I, Paramount Queenmother of the Ada Traditional Area told the Ghana News Agency after the donation.

She said the kids are the most vulnerable in the community in this COVID-19 times hence the need to protect them; “We will extend it to the primary, Junior High and Senior High Schools periodically.

“We have divided ourselves into two groups and so one group has also been to the Ada West District while the other group has taken the Ada East district”.

Naana Adu Akrofi I, who is also the Queenmother of Matsekorpe asked the children to maintain good hygiene, and adhere to the COVID–19 protocols.

She commended the teachers of the various Kindergarten schools for enforcement of the protocols.