Ada record 180 HIV cases within eight months

The Ada East District has recorded 180 HIV cases between January and August this year, Mr Adator Anani Junior, the District HIV Coordinator has revealed.

Data indicates that 54 males and 136 females were affected adding that a case was recorded among males between the age of 15 to 24; while ten cases were recorded among females of the same age group.

Mr Anani Jnr in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said 19 cases were recorded among males who were within the age of 30 to 39 years; while 47 positive cases were recorded within females of the same age group.

The figures show that 42 cases were recorded among pregnant women; 16 women knew their status before current pregnancy, and 22 women did not know their status before the pregnancy.

Mr Anani Jnr said four cases were recorded among women who were negative at the registration of their current pregnancy but became positive in the course of the pregnancy at 34-week gestation.

The Ada East District HIV and AIDs Coordinator said the prevalence rate was 2.0 based on HIV Sentinel Survey Reports in 2020. Only an average of 60 per cent of those who tested positive accepted to receive treatments.

Mr Anani-Jnr said possible factors such as sexual networking among people with an unstable partner, poverty, low literacy rate, and low awareness creation were some causes of the surge in HIV and AIDs cases in the District.

He called on Ghanaians to support the people living with HIV and AIDs and encourage them to regularly receive treatment.