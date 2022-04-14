Ada school Educated On Emergency Preparedness Plan

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has liaised with the Ada- East District Assembly to inculcate the Emergency Preparedness Plan (EPP) message into their school teaching manuals.

The outfit is to introduce the plan simply as a means of sensitizing the residents on what to do and where they are supposed to go in times of emergency, Mr. Kwame Darkwah, the VRA EPP Coordinator stated during a workshop organized by the Authority at Ada.

As part of the workshop, participants were put into five groups with each team headed by a traditional ruler from the district tasked to transcribe the EPP message from English to Ada language so that the indigenes would understand it.

Mr. Darkwah indicated that the Authority had made suggestions to other Assemblies however, Ada- East Education Directorate had so far given them the needed feedback to carry out the initiative.

He added steps were still been taken to scale up the idea to other areas to intensify education on how to minimize the risk of death and loss of property if there was an emergency.

Mr. Moses Tetteh Pornortey, District Education Director lauded the participants who helped transcribe the EPP messages into the local language.

He said the directorate would interact with the Language Coordinators and subject organizers to deliberate on some words that were adopted to be used in the message for common understanding saying that the message would be modified to suit the level of each student.

The District Director of Education added that all the participants would be needed in developing a permanent curriculum saying that the curriculum would be for all other communities that would be affected when the dam is spilled