Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    News

    Ada Traditional Council Criticizes The Fourth Estate Over ‘Fake’ Media Reports Against Electrochem

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    The Ada Traditional Council has expressed serious concerns regarding recent publications by The Fourth Estate, a media organization, and its associates.

    In a strongly worded statement, the Council alleged that these reports, which they claim lack factual accuracy, appear to serve an unclear agenda opposing developmental progress in the Ada Songhor Lagoon area.

    The Council believes these narratives are orchestrated to advance the interests of the Ada Songhor Lagoon Association (ASLA), a group it accuses of undermining efforts by Electrochem Ghana Limited to rejuvenate the Songhor Lagoon.

    Electrochem, an investor in the region, has been at the forefront of developing the lagoon for sustainable salt mining, a project hailed by the Council as vital to the area’s socio-economic advancement.

    The Council cautioned The Fourth Estate and other entities against publishing what it described as “one-sided journalism” aimed at sowing discord within the community.

    The statement emphasized that such actions jeopardize the livelihoods of the majority while benefiting a select few.

    The Council also addressed internal disputes within the Ada Traditional Area, highlighting a decision taken on March 23, 2022, to restrain Naana Korlekie Korle II, Queen Mother of the Terkperbiawe clan, from performing official duties.

    The action was taken under Section 40(4) of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759). The Council reiterated that any public statements from Naana Korlekie Korle II do not represent its official position.

    The statement further criticized Dr. Yao Graham of the Third World Network for his “inconsistent” stance regarding ASLA and Electrochem Ghana Limited.

    The Council alleged that Dr. Graham’s actions, including supporting ASLA-organized press conferences, contributed to community tensions. It warned him to desist from actions that could incite division, hinting at potential legal consequences for any further disruptions.

    The Ada Traditional Council condemned all forms of violence and urged law enforcement authorities to hold those responsible for recent vandalism and assaults accountable.

    It also called on stakeholders to resolve disputes through peaceful and lawful means, stressing the importance of maintaining unity in the Ada Traditional Area.

    “The Council remains steadfast in its commitment to the development and unity of Ada and calls on all parties to respect its authority and contribute positively to the growth of the community,” said Djetse Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku I, Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area.

    This press release underscores the Council’s dedication to safeguarding the interests of the Ada community while urging restraint and responsibility in addressing grievances.

    Previous article
    Ensuring Peaceful Presidential Elections In Africa
    Next article
    Arathejay Announces Debut Headline Concert “Nimo Live” Slated for Dec. 19
    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News 0
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE