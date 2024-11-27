Ada Traditional Council Criticizes The Fourth Estate Over ‘Fake’ Media Reports Against Electrochem

The Ada Traditional Council has expressed serious concerns regarding recent publications by The Fourth Estate, a media organization, and its associates.

In a strongly worded statement, the Council alleged that these reports, which they claim lack factual accuracy, appear to serve an unclear agenda opposing developmental progress in the Ada Songhor Lagoon area.

The Council believes these narratives are orchestrated to advance the interests of the Ada Songhor Lagoon Association (ASLA), a group it accuses of undermining efforts by Electrochem Ghana Limited to rejuvenate the Songhor Lagoon.

Electrochem, an investor in the region, has been at the forefront of developing the lagoon for sustainable salt mining, a project hailed by the Council as vital to the area’s socio-economic advancement.

The Council cautioned The Fourth Estate and other entities against publishing what it described as “one-sided journalism” aimed at sowing discord within the community.

The statement emphasized that such actions jeopardize the livelihoods of the majority while benefiting a select few.

The Council also addressed internal disputes within the Ada Traditional Area, highlighting a decision taken on March 23, 2022, to restrain Naana Korlekie Korle II, Queen Mother of the Terkperbiawe clan, from performing official duties.

The action was taken under Section 40(4) of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759). The Council reiterated that any public statements from Naana Korlekie Korle II do not represent its official position.

The statement further criticized Dr. Yao Graham of the Third World Network for his “inconsistent” stance regarding ASLA and Electrochem Ghana Limited.

The Council alleged that Dr. Graham’s actions, including supporting ASLA-organized press conferences, contributed to community tensions. It warned him to desist from actions that could incite division, hinting at potential legal consequences for any further disruptions.

The Ada Traditional Council condemned all forms of violence and urged law enforcement authorities to hold those responsible for recent vandalism and assaults accountable.

It also called on stakeholders to resolve disputes through peaceful and lawful means, stressing the importance of maintaining unity in the Ada Traditional Area.

“The Council remains steadfast in its commitment to the development and unity of Ada and calls on all parties to respect its authority and contribute positively to the growth of the community,” said Djetse Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku I, Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area.

This press release underscores the Council’s dedication to safeguarding the interests of the Ada community while urging restraint and responsibility in addressing grievances.